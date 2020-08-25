Advertisement
RCMP on-scene after semi, 4 vehicles collide near Wakaw construction site
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:09PM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP and local fire departments are at the scene of a crash involving four vehicles and a semi-truck on a construction site on Highway 41 just east of Wakaw.
The highway is currently blocked in both directions and traffic is being rerouted, RCMP said in a news release.
Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions.
This is a developing story. More details to come.