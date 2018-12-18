An independent review recommends that RCMP members and supervisors be reminded that members involved in a serious incident should be separated and that they should not discuss the event.

Manitoba RCMP examined the facts around the death of Brydon Whitstone, who was fatally shot by a North Battleford RCMP officer Oct. 21, 2017.

Saskatchewan RCMP received the report and its recommendation Aug. 10 and issued communique to all officers the same day, according to a Tuesday news release. The force waited to release the results publicly until after the public inquiry into Whitstone’s death, which concluded Dec. 7.

The jury recommended that officers use non-lethal methods, such as a Taser, to immobilize uncooperative people before drawing guns.

An external investigation by Regina Police Services determined no charges should be laid against Cst. Jerry Abbott, the officer who shot Whitstone.

Abbott was removed from the scene of the incident as per RCMP policy, but all responding officers came together for an emotional/wellbeing debrief at the Battlefords RCMP detachment held Oct. 21 and 22, Saskatchewan RCMP said in its release.

“We do not believe this had any impact on the investigation into the death of Mr. Whitstone as the evidence in its totality led to the conclusion that our officers acted reasonably and appropriately and in accordance with the Canadian Criminal Code,” the force says.