Two RCMP officers were injured after a traffic stop in Montreal Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say an officer was arresting a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, when the driver assaulted the officer.

Police say the man drove off and lead officers on a low-speed chase of about 40 to 60 km/h.

Another officer was dragged alongside the suspect’s vehicle while trying to deploy a spike belt.

The driver was eventually forced off the road and suffered dog bite injuries in the process.

A 28-year-old man is facing a string of charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, endangering the life of a peace officer and impaired driving.