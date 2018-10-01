

CTV Saskatoon





A suspect is in custody after a man hit a police officer with his truck, RCMP say.

Around 8:40 a.m. Monday an officer stopped a pickup truck along Highway 40 about 16 kilometres west of Richard, Blaine Lake RCMP said in a news release.

According to RCMP, the man fled in the vehicle, turned around and tried to run the member down who was still outside of the police vehicle.

The member was struck and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital, police say.

The suspect vehicle was a white 2018 Ford F350 with the Alberta license plate E79 619.

Richard is about 100 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.