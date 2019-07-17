

CTV Saskatoon





An RCMP officer has been charged with unsafe storage of a restricted firearm after an RCMP-issued gun and its ammunition were stolen from inside an unmarked RCMP vehicle parked in Saskatoon.

The theft happened in August 2018 and was investigated by Saskatoon Police Service, who recovered the stolen firearm and ammunition, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP Cst. Shannon Drall, who was responsible for the gun, was placed on administrative duties; an internal RCMP Code of Conduct investigation resulted in corrective measures, RCMP say.

Since then, she has returned to operational duties.

Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 7.