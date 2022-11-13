RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation

Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.

Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. to assist with a 36-year-old man in medical distress, according to an RCMP news release.

Upon entering the residence they located the injured man, who was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene, the RCMP said.

The RCMP said his family has been notified and offered victim services. Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation, which is considered a homicide.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious on the Waterhen Lake First Nation in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 to call the Meadow Lake RCMP or their local police service.