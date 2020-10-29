SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week.

The man's body was found the evening of Oct. 22, according to an RCMP news release.

The man's injuries and encounters he had before his death have lead investigators to believe his death could be suspicious.

An autopsy ordered by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service was performed on Oct. 26 and further medical expert assessments have been requested, RCMP said.

RCMP say there is no risk to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man's death to call Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP, Southend RCMP at 306-758-5670 or to contact Crimestoppers.