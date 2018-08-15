Rosthern RCMP are looking for a 77-year-old man with a medical condition that causes mood changes and confusion.

Victor Falk was last seen at his home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

Falk is five-foot-seven and weighs about 180 pounds.

He may be wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat and dark pants.

He does wear glasses, but may have large sunglasses over top of his prescription glasses.

Falk does not have access to a vehicle and is known to frequent the area around the communities of Rosthern and Waldheim.

If anyone has seen Falk they are urged to contact Rosthern RCMP or call 911.