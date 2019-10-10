

Josh Lynn





SASKATOON -- La Loche RCMP are asking for help in the investigation of a late-night break-in at NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois’ constituency office.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25, police say one or more people broke into the office.

RCMP have made no arrests in connection to the incident and say the investigation remains open.

La Loche RCMP are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the detachment or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Jolibois was elected MP for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River in 2015, where she is running for re-election.