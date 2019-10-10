RCMP looking for leads in break-in at constituency office of Sask. MP
NDP MP Georgina Jolibois speaks in Saskatoon alongside NDP indigenous and northern affairs critic Charlie Angus and other leaders Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (Julie Clark/CTV Saskatoon)
Josh Lynn
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:18PM CST
SASKATOON -- La Loche RCMP are asking for help in the investigation of a late-night break-in at NDP candidate Georgina Jolibois’ constituency office.
Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25, police say one or more people broke into the office.
RCMP have made no arrests in connection to the incident and say the investigation remains open.
La Loche RCMP are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the detachment or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Jolibois was elected MP for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River in 2015, where she is running for re-election.