The Pinehouse RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who went missing from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on Friday.

Thomas Albert Hunt, 29, was last seen at the camp around 10 p.m. The RCMP says he may be travelling to the Prince Albert area, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Hunt is described as 5’9” tall with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes, with the word respect tattooed on his right forearm and loyalty on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-884-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.