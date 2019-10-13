

CTV News Saskatoon.





RCMP are investigating two reports of shootings in North Battleford on Sunday morning.

No one was injured in either incident, according to police.

Officers got the first call at around 5 a.m. of a gun being fired in the Riverview area.

Battlefords RCMP said a home on 102nd Street was confirmed to be the scene of the shooting. Residents did not cooperate with the police investigation, according to a media release.

Shortly after, a second complaint of a shooting was made. No one was home at the home, on 99th Street, where the second shooting is believed to take place.

Police said a grey SUV was seen fleeing each location.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or incidents is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP.