RCMP are investigating two reports of shootings in North Battleford on Sunday morning.

No one was injured in either incident, according to police.

Officers got the first call at around 5 a.m. of a gun being fired in the Riverview area.

Battlefords RCMP said a home on 102nd Street was confirmed to be the scene of the shooting. Residents did not cooperate with the police investigation, according to a media release.

Shortly after, a second complaint of a shooting was made. No one was home at the home, on 99th Street, where the second shooting is believed to take place.

Police said a grey SUV was seen fleeing each location.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or incidents is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP.