SASKATOON -- A Besnard Lake Correctional Facility prisoner who escaped on Oct. 16 has been located and is now back in police custody, according to a release sent out by RCMP on Saturday.

RCMP did not provide any information on where Travis Tyler Smith, 29, was located.

However, in a release sent out when Smith first escaped, RCMP said he has ties to Montreal Lake and Weyakwin, Sask.

It also warned that Smith can be dangerous and advised people not to approach him.

Investigators suspect Smith left the correctional facility around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 16.