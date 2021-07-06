SASKATOON -- A man on the Gordon First Nation has died after being shot by RCMP officers responding to a call about a man armed with a rifle making threats.

On July 6, at around 2:15 p.m., Punnichy RCMP were called for reports of a man armed with a rifle making threats at Gordon First Nation, about 235 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, according to an RCMP news release.

Over the course of events, the responding police officers discharged a firearm and injured the man, police said. RCMP immediately performed lifesaving measures on the man until Lestock paramedics arrived, police said.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after, according to RCMP.

The firearms of the man as well as of the responding police officers have been seized, police said.

In accordance with the RCMP Act, Saskatchewan RCMP have requested an independent external police investigation into the circumstances of this incident. The Weyburn Police Service will be conducting this investigation, RCMP said.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously and, as such, we are giving the Weyburn Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened today,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore in a news release. “I offer my deepest condolences to all of those affected by this incident.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General appoint an independent investigation observer, RCMP said. RCMP are also requesting the province appoint a second independent investigation observer of First Nation ancestry.

Support Services are currently being organized for the family of the deceased and police officers, RCMP said.