The Saskatchewan RCMP says it’s investigating a video posted online showing a confrontation between four females and two RCMP officers in Pelican Narrows.

The video, which was posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon and has been viewed 61,000 times as of noon Friday, begins by showing a group of females, an RCMP vehicle and one officer in the distance.

Shouting can be heard, and then a man’s voice says, “Do you want to get shot? F--- off.”

It’s unclear what events transpired before the one-minute-20-second video recording began. The ages of the women or girls in the video are also not immediately clear.

The person recording the video gets closer and the officer is shown getting into the vehicle. As the RCMP truck begins to drive away, one female swings a hockey stick and hits the ground near the vehicle. Yelling can be heard. She then lifts the stick again and begins another swing, but appears to stop the swing short.

Both officers get out of the vehicle and one says, “Put down that hockey stick right now.”

The females begin yelling and the person drops the hockey stick, but a different female picks it up and begins walking backward while the officer attempts to get the stick. It appears the RCMP officer makes contact with the woman, who falls onto her back and gets up.

The group swears at the RCMP officers, and the officers are repeatedly heard telling them to “go home.”

One female says, “Why are you being mean?” The officer replies, “I’m not being mean. Go home.”

The other officers is heard saying, “You’re breaking the law,” after he throws the hockey stick into the back of the RCMP truck.

The officers drive away and the group yells a homophobic slur and can be heard shouting, “F--- you. F--- the law” and “F--- the police.”

Attempts by CTV News to contact the woman who posted the video on Facebook have been unsuccessful.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Embree told CTV News Thursday the incident is being investigated.

"The RCMP is aware of the video originating from Pelican Narrows. It is being looked into at the appropriate level. That will include looking into the context surrounding the video and the events leading up to it. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," Embree said.