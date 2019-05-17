

CTV Saskatoon





Carrot River RCMP are looking into the theft of bee colonies from a bee yard near Zenon Park, south west of Arborfield.

The theft occurred at a rural location southeast of Zenon Park, according to a news release.

Police believe it happened sometime between 4 p.m. on May 10 and 11 a.m. on May 13, when approximately 150 bee colonies were reported stolen, valued at $60 thousand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service, Carrot River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Zenon Park is about 280 kilometres north east of Saskatoon and 50 kilometres south east of Nipawin.