RCMP are searching for three suspects after a theft at a pharmacy in western Saskatchewan.

Police say a woman and two men wearing masks broke into the Luseland, Sask. pharmacy on Tuesday at around 5 a.m.

The suspects stole a small quantity of non-prescription drugs and a large quantity of alcohol, according to Kindersley RCMP

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who recognizes the men and women, to contact officers.

Luseland is about 75 kilometers north of Kindersley.