

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP is investigating the death of a woman on Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

Police say they were called to a home on the first nation around 12:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman. EMS was already at the scene when the RCMP arrived. Joanne Wolfe-Lafond, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP says her death is being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday in Regina.

The investigation is ongoing.