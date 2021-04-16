SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating after a man from Onion Lake Cree Nation was found dead on Thursday.

Someone waved down a police officer shortly after 4 p.m., directing the officer to an injured man outside of a home, RCMP said in a news release. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

“His death is being considered suspicious at this time,” RCMP said.

An autopsy took place in Saskatoon on Friday.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is located about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.