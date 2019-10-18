Battlefords RCMP are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death that took place early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., RCMP received a call of an injured man in a home in the 100 block of 26 Street west in Battleford. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

A number of specialized RCMP teams are assisting in the investigation, working to determine what lead to the death. Residents in the area can expect to see an increased police presence Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.