    • RCMP investigating suspicious death in a Sask. home

    RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 26-year-old man from Patuanak, Sask. was found dead in a home.

    On Friday around 1 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an injured man at a residence in Patuanak, RCMP said in a release.

    RCMP said that after locating the man, he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

    RCMP said they’re investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.

    Patuanak is a community in northern Sask. about 489.2 kilometres from Saskatoon.

