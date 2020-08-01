Advertisement
RCMP investigating serious two-vehicle collision near Shellbrook
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 2:54PM CST
SASKATOON -- Shellbrook RCMP and Prince Albert RCMP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision north of Holbein, according to a news release.
RCMP said Municipal Road #693 is currently blocked while the investigation is taking place.
Drivers are asked to use caution when travelling in the area of the collision and to be aware of emergency responders working on scene.
Police have not released any further information.