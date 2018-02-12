Saskatchewan RCMP say it’s looking into complaints of what it calls concerning online behavior in the wake of the verdict in the Gerald Stanley trial.

A jury found Stanley, 56, not guilty Friday in the August 2016 shooting death of Colten Boushie.

The RCMP says a number of online comments have been brought to its attention since the verdict was handed down.

“All of those comments/complaints will be looked at by investigators. We cannot confirm specific, ongoing investigations or identify individuals who may be under investigation,” the RCMP wrote in a statement.

The RCMP is encouraging the public to report suspected online criminal behavior to their local RCMP detachment.

“And once again, we ask people to behave respectfully and peacefully in all their on-line (sic) activity,” the statement reads.

Ahead of the verdict RCMP reminded the public that anyone commenting on the case, both online and in-person, can and will be held accountable for their statements.

Saskatoon police say it's received reports of comments and are monitoring what’s being posted online and will follow up when it’s appropriate.

“We recognize that emotions are high and there is frustration and hurt in the community, but we would ask people to try and maintain a respectful tone when commenting online,” police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said in an email to CTV News.

At least one social media comment was reported to an employer. Boston Pizza Meadow Lake posted a statement on its Facebook page in response.

“Boston Pizza Meadow Lake does not condone nor share the viewpoints of this former employee in any way. We are offended by this hatred; and value our employees and community,” the Facebook post read.

Boushie’s family to meet with justice minister

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and members of Boushie’s family traveled to Ottawa Sunday for a meeting set for Tuesday with federal Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould and Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale.

The FSIN, family and other Indigenous leaders are pushing for justice reform. The FSIN has planned a news conference for Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the meeting, on Parliament Hill.

Regina-based lawyer Aaron Fox said there is racism in Canada that must be addressed, but not through the criminal justice system.

“The sort of inflammatory rhetoric that we’ve heard, which completely ignores the facts of the case, I think, are hurting us in moving forward,” Fox told CTV News.

Funds raised for Stanley and Boushie families

A GoFundMe page created in September to support the Boushie family has raised more than $110,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The page, created by the University of Saskatchewan's Indigenous joint action coalition student group, says "all funds raised will go to the Boushie/Baptiste family - care of Colten's mother, Debbie - to support them in their time of mourning and healing, and on their journey for justice."

A GoFundMe pages set up Friday has raised close to $90, 000 as of Monday afternoon in support of the Stanley family.

“All funds raised will be going to the Stanley Family, in an effort to help them recoup some of their lost time, property and vehicles that were damaged, harvest income, and sanity during this entire difficult situation they have been dealing with over the past two years,” the page says.

CTV News has reached out to Stanley’s lawyer Scott Spencer for a comment from him and the Stanley family since the verdict was delivered. Spencer has declined to comment.