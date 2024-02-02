RCMP investigating man's death on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

RCMP are investigating after an altercation led to the death of a man on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

On Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. Loon Lake RCMP responded to a report about an injured man at a residence in the community, according to a press release.

RCMP said upon arrival they located 32-year-old Dedrick Stick from the Island Lake First Nation (Ministikwan) injured, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to RCMP, the man’s family has been notified.

“Investigation has determined an altercation occurred between a group of individuals at a separate residence,” RCMP said.

“Dedrick Stick was injured as a result of this altercation and was able to flee to an adjacent residence, where he later died of his injuries.”

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating Dedrick Stick’s death as a homicide.

Investigators ask that all suspicious activity and video surveillance captured on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation around the noon hour on Feb. 1 is reported to police.