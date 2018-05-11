

Shellbrook RCMP has launched a death investigation after human remains were found in a burned vehicle on Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

Police say they received reports of a burning car on the First Nation Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. An officer went to scene and found the vehicle, but did not search inside the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Later that day, around 5p.m., RCMP received two calls reporting a missing person last seen on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. and launched a missing persons investigation.

At 5:30 p.m., RCMP learned of a burned vehicle on Ahtahkakoop First Nation that might contain human remains. When they arrived, officers confirmed it was the same vehicle that had been reported burning earlier that day, and human remains were found inside. Police were able to secure the scene to preserve evidence and the Major Crime Unit came in to assist in the investigation.

Police say the scene is now cleared and the vehicle has been removed. The human remains have been taken to Saskatoon for an autopsy scheduled next week.

The RCMP is still investigating to determine if the remains and the missing persons case are related. Police will need to wait until the remains are positively identified in the autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.