SASKATOON -- One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting on Thursday in the Mikisiw residential area on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, RCMP say.

The residential area along Mikisiw Drive is blocked off, RCMP say.

Police believe the shooting was not random.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, RCMP say.

Correction: The previously reported location of the shooting, based on information from the RCMP, was incorrect. RCMP on Friday provided the correct location.