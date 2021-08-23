PRINCE ALBERT -- RCMP are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a truck that occurred on Friday evening near Prince Albert.

According to a news release, officers from the Prince Albert detachment were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the Highway 11 and Bibby Road intersection.

Investigators determined that a car travelling south collided with a truck that was stopped.

The 84-year-old man driving the car was transported to hospital, where he died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.