RCMP investigating car crash near Prince Albert that left one man dead
Published Monday, August 23, 2021 3:56PM CST
PRINCE ALBERT -- RCMP are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a truck that occurred on Friday evening near Prince Albert.
According to a news release, officers from the Prince Albert detachment were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the Highway 11 and Bibby Road intersection.
Investigators determined that a car travelling south collided with a truck that was stopped.
The 84-year-old man driving the car was transported to hospital, where he died.
The driver of the truck was not injured.