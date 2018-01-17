RCMP investigating attempted child luring in western Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:30AM CST
RCMP are looking for a man who reportedly tried to lure a girl into his van in Wadena, Sask.
The incident happened on Monday evening on the 200 block of Main Street, according to RCMP.
A girl was leaving a hall on the street, when a man told her to “get in the vehicle.” The girl turned around and ran back into the hall.
The man is described as white and about 20 years old, with short brown hair and a short beard, according to police.
He was driving a silver van with a small dent in the passenger side front door.
Anyone with any information should call Wadena RCMP 306-338-6500.
