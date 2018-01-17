RCMP investigating attempted child luring in eastern Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:30AM CST
RCMP are looking for a man who reportedly tried to lure a girl into his van in Wadena, Sask.
The incident happened on Monday evening on the 200 block of Main Street, according to RCMP.
A girl was leaving a hall on the street, when a man told her to “get in the vehicle.” The girl turned around and ran back into the hall.
The man is described as white and about 20 years old, with short brown hair and a short beard, according to police.
He was driving a silver van with a small dent in the passenger side front door.
Anyone with any information should call Wadena RCMP 306-338-6500.
More Stories
- SaskEnergy says conditions are right for underground gas leaks
- Fire breaks out at steel distributor in Weyburn
- Impaired driving down in December: SGI
- Toronto gay village murders suspect could be linked to other deaths: police 2
- Family of Toronto girl who claimed her hijab was cut apologizes: reports 8
- Jeff Sessions says U.S. 'should be like Canada' on immigration
- Prince Albert police’s Troy Cooper named as new Saskatoon police chief 1
- Electronic wristbands aim to shorten searches for vulnerable people