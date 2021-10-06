SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating following a reported incident in La Ronge where a woman and two young children were injured.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Mounties from the community's detachment responded after shots were reportedly fired inside an apartment building, according to an RCMP news release.

The woman and two children had minor injuries from pellets, according to police.

A black vehicle has been seized in connection to the incident.

La Ronge RCMP are investigating and asking anyone with any information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.