The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is trying to retrace the steps of a missing woman found dead Monday.

Deanna Greyeyes was reported missing on Sunday with her family saying it was out of character for her to not be in contact with them, RCMP said in a news release.

A search party consisting of community residents on Monday found her remains in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP say they are trying to retrace Greyeye’s movements and who she may have come in recent contact with.

Anyone who saw Greyeyes between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26 or saw her 2015 red Kia Optima sedan is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.