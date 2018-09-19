RCMP investigate threat against Delisle Elementary School
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:20PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:37PM CST
Delisle Elementary School was placed under a hold-and-secure Wednesday afternoon as Warman RCMP and Delisle RCMP responded to a threat against the school.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Officers quickly took a person into custody without incident.
No charges have been laid and the hold and secure has been lifted.
The investigation is ongoing.