RCMP investigate suspicious person report in Martensville
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 12:11PM CST
A hold and secure order was in place at all Martensville schools for about two hours Oct. 5, 2020. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A hold and secure order was in place at all Martensville schools for about two hours Monday morning, according to Prairie Spirit School Division.
Under a hold and secure, all exterior school doors are locked because an emergency is occurring outside the school and may pose a risk. Classes continue as usual.
RCMP say the order went into effect because of reports of a suspicious person.
The matter is still under investigation.