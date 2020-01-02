SASKATOON -- The death of an unidentified male found Wednesday outside a rural location east of St. Walburg is considered suspicious, RCMP say.

Multiple specialized RCMP teams have been deployed to the Turtleford detachment area to assist with the investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

A two kilometer stretch along Township Road 542 in the RM of Frenchman Butte is blocked off for an undetermined amount of time and traffic is being re-routed as officers conduct the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be taking place in the coming days.

St. Walburg is about 34 kilometres north of Turtleford.