RCMP investigate suspicious death in Warman
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 2:01PM CST
RCMP at the 200 block of Third Street West in Warman on July 3, 2020. (Laura WOodward/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATON -- RCMP are on the scene of a suspicious death that occurred on the 200 block of Third Street West in Warman.
One person is in custody and there is no known threat to the public, RCMP said in a news release.
Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area for the rest of the day.
The investigation is ongoing.
