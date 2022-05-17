RCMP investigate suspicious death in La Ronge
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge.
According to a news release, officers were called around 4 am. Tuesday for a report of shots fired outside a home at Bell's Point.
They arrived to find an injured person. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people have been arrested but no charges have been laid so far.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
Alberta premier urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: poll
Many Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UPC leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
CFL strike pauses preparation plans for Mosaic stadium vendors
Some food vendors at Mosaic Stadium are pausing preparations for the preseason as the CFL strike has potential to postpone the first exhibition game of the year.
-
Indigenous partnerships discussed at petroleum conference
The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina after three years away due to the pandemic.
-
Relief at the pumps a possibility for Sask. residents
Saskatchewan motorists will be feeling the pain at the pumps as they hit the highway this long weekend, with it costing over $100 to fill the tank on many vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
Federal regulator demands answers from Bell MTS over landline service complaints
Federal regulators are demanding answers and solutions from the bell MTS after several Manitobans have spoken out about their landline phone service which they call unacceptable.
-
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested
Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
-
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of children
A Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
Calgary
-
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
-
Concerns raised after Alberta Education announces new pilot draft curriculum
Alberta schools boards can choose to pilot three more subjects in the new K-6 draft curriculum this fall, which is drawing criticism from some parents and student advocates.
-
Battle lines drawn as Flames and Oilers get ready for epic series
The last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers faced each other in the playoffs was way back in 1991.
Edmonton
-
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
-
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children found
Saddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is "actively researching and investigating" the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
-
Alberta putting 'BA.2 wave behind,' Copping says
Alberta is moving past the latest wave of COVID-19, the health minister said on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Where is Doug Ford? Experts weigh in on why he’s shying away from the media this election
Political analysts call Doug Ford's approach the “front-runner” strategy and say it started long before the writ was drawn.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
-
Ontario man's van has travelled nearly 1M kilometres. Here's his secret
An Ontario man who has nearly 1 million-kilometres on his car is sharing his secret of how he did it.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
'I hit panic mode': Baby formula shortage worrying new parents
Experts say supply chain issues and panic buying are leading to baby formula shortages.
-
Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley Road
The Ottawa Fire Service says a rope crew helped rescue a man who fell down a steep drop near Walkley Road Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
'Irreplaceable': Thieves steal war veterans' donated items from Chilliwack museum
Volunteers with the CFB Chilliwack Historical Society are reeling after thieves broke into a military museum and stole irreplaceable items donated by war veterans and their families.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wildfire near Highway 1 causes traffic delays, congestion west of Ashcroft
A wildfire that broke out near Highway 1 west of Ashcroft, B.C., caused traffic delays and congestion on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver teardown sells for $1.5 million within 'hours'
Even the real estate agent responsible for the sale is surprised by how quickly a $1.5-million teardown in Vancouver was snapped up.
Montreal
-
'We need it now': As ER visits among children rise, Montreal parents want hotline reinstated
Montreal public health officials are considering whether to bring back a special hotline for families with sick children to get them speedy appointments with a doctor. Hospitals are seeing an increase in visits to pediatric emergency rooms.
-
Montreal road work is a poorly organized mess, auditor general finds
Montreal drivers have a lot of words to describe the city's roads in summer, when the orange pylons pop up: an obstacle course, a maze, a mess. The city's auditor general agrees and offers analysis of why in a new report.
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
Vancouver Island
-
'That's momhood': Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attack
A front door camera at a home in British Columbia captured the moment when a woman saved her pet goose from an eagle attack, while also nursing her newborn.
-
Suspicious fire destroys horse barns at Port Alberni fairgrounds
Firefighters and police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Alberni District Fall Fair grounds in Port Alberni, B.C., after two horse barns were completely destroyed.
-
B.C. Liberals slam NDP plan for new $789M Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. Liberal party is criticizing the NDP government's plans to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Front-runners do battle to represent the Sault at Queen's Park
As the provincial election nears, Sault Ste. Marie incumbent Ross Romano is squaring off again against Michelle McCleave-Kennedy, who gave him a tough fight in 2018.
-
New kind of multi-tasking: nearly 66% of Canadians use their phone on the toilet
A new study by Nord VPN, a cybersecurity company, shows some interesting results regarding cellphone usage in the bathroom.
-
Profit-taking makes gas price shock in Sudbury much worse, analyst says
While oil prices have been soaring of late, an industry analyst says retailers in northern Ontario have hiked prices more than necessary.
London
-
North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols
A police investigation has been sparked after a north London, Ont. playground was vandalized with hate symbols.
-
Estimated $50,000 in damages after blaze at Ark Aid Street Mission Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fast-moving blaze early Tuesday evening in the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street, resulting in an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.
-
One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tape
One person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.