RCMP investigate sudden death on Red Earth Cree Nation

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police are investigating a sudden death in Red Earth Cree Nation, according to Carrot River RCMP.

    Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report about an injured man on Highway 163 in Red Earth Cree Nation, located about 361 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

    When police arrived the 31-year-old Red Earth man was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

    RCMP said the man’s family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

    “Preliminary investigation suggests the male may have been struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene. Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service,” RCMP said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrot River RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

