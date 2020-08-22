Advertisement
RCMP investigate Shellbrook death
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 12:56PM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Shellbrook.
On Friday evening a young male was brought to Shellbrook Hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after, according to a news release.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who brought him to the hospital.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity around the hospital around that time is asked to report it to police.