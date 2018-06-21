

The Canadian Press





KINDERSLEY, Sask. -- RCMP are investigating two suspected drug overdoses this week involving young men in a western Saskatchewan town.

Mounties say on Tuesday a 22-year-old man in Kindersley suffered an apparent drug overdose but survived after being treated in hospital.

On Thursday, RCMP responded to a different 22-year-old man in medical distress who later died.

Investigators believe he also suffered a drug overdose.

RCMP are warning people that street drugs can contain dangerous substances such as fentanyl or other powerful opioids.

Opioids have been linked to almost 4,000 overdose deaths across Canada last year.