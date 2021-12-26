RCMP investigate after two people found dead in North Battleford house fire

SASKATOON -

RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead in a house fire on Christmas Eve in North Battleford.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. Friday, RCMP were called to a house fire in the 1000 block of 108th Street in North Battleford, according to a news release.

RCMP said upon arrival, North Battleford Fire Department was already on scene.

While searching the property, the fire department found two people dead inside.

The identities of the bodies are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

RCMP said emergency responders will be in the area for the next several days as police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigate.

People are asked to avoid travelling to this area unless they are a nearby resident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.