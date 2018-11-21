

CTV Saskatoon





Highway 4 north of Rosetown is closed in both directions following a crash between two semis.

Detours are in place to direct traffic around the area, RCMP said in a news release.

The road will be closed for several hours as an RCMP forensic reconstructionist collects information at the scene.

RCMP warn drivers to be careful as heavy fog and icy roads have been reported in the area.