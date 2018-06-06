

RCMP are holding a series of public meetings this week to discuss ways to reduce crime, the first of which was held in Battleford.

“In rural areas, we heard about tough response times. This is a huge province, and for police to get there in a timely fashion is sometimes a problem,” Battlefords MLA Herb Cox said at a Tuesday meeting in Battleford, where property theft was a commonly-discussed topic.

North Battleford has the highest crime severity index in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

“It really resonated for us when the dialogue started happening, not just with us the police, but amongst the members of the community,” Greg Abbott, an RCMP staff sergeant, said.

Tuesday night marked the first of three public meetings this week.