Members of the RCMP helped rescue a man who was stuck in his vehicle on an ice road on Frobisher Lake on Friday.

Police were originally called to the lake for a report of a sudden death of a man in a vehicle around 7:25 p.m. Local guides helped police find the vehicle. Three officers searched for half an hour, driving 13 kilometres on the lake to find the vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and found the driver was still alive, but in medical distress. The vehicle’s tailpipe was blocked and it was stuck, and the inside was filling with carbon monoxide. The driver also had an injured foot. He was complaining of dizziness and confusion, police said. He couldn’t walk and was very cold.

The RCMP officers were able to get the man into a guide’s vehicle and helped warm him up to avoid hypothermia. EMS met the man at the Birch Narrows medical clinic. He was then taken to La Loche hospital for treatment.