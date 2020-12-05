SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP and The Moosomin First Nation Chief and Council are asking the public to help find 26-year-old Jonathan Christopher Swiftwolfe.

“The safety and security of Band members on the Moosomin First Nation is the primary concern for Chief and Council. A peaceful end to this situation involving Jonathan is hoped for,” Moosomin First Nation Chief Bradley Swiftwolfe said in a news release.

Swiftwolfe has been evading police since North Battleford RCMP charged him for breaching his probation conditions on April 18, RCMP say.

North Battleford RCMP are concerned for the safety of the residents of Moosomin First Nation while he remains at large.

Swiftwolfe is described as five-foot-eight and 180 with short black hair and brown eyes. He has words tattooed on the right side of his face and neck: “Westside” above his eye, “1994” on his cheek and longer words on his jaw and neck.

He is known to frequent the Moosomin First Nation and North Battleford areas in Saskatchewan.

Swiftwolfe is considered armed and dangerous, police say. If you see him, do not approach him, and call 911 or your local police immediately.