RCMP continue search for Sask. man missing for over a year

Rosthern RCMP are renewing their requests to the public for any information in the search for a man who went missing a year ago.

Les Peesker, 49, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2021 at a gas station off Highway 11.

His sister told CTV News her brother had told a friend he was going to do some back-country camping around Prince Albert.

“My brother’s been doing this for 10 years. He’s very wise and knowledgeable when it comes to living outdoors both in the summer and wintertime,” Kelly McCabe said.

“It’s just like he’s vanished.”

Peesker was reported missing on Dec. 22 after he had been out of touch for too long, McCabe said.

"We kind of actually thought that he might show up at Christmas and we were really disappointed and worried when he didn’t."

RCMP said he was travelling by bike, which was equipped with saddle bags and a rolled-up sleeping bag.

He has been described as five feet ten inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

“Saskatchewan RCMP continues – and will continue – to follow up on all information we receive about Leslie. Over the past year, we’ve searched areas where Leslie indicated he was travelling and have followed up on the tips we received from the public,” Sgt. Aaron Kading from the Rosthern RCMP said in a news release.

“We’re still looking for information from the public – any small bit of information may help us locate him, so please report it. We want to hear about any potential sightings of Leslie. Keep in mind he was on a bike that’s pretty distinctive, as he had storage bags attached to it. We’d also like to know about any items or clothing that seem out of place along the route between Rosthern and Prince Albert. Leslie is an experienced camper, so this could include more secluded or forested areas.”

McCabe said very little has been discovered in the investigation.

“They have not even received one call,” McCabe said in January. “And there’s been nothing found along the highway or anyone who’s seen a bike or anything.”

She said that her brother has been known to camp for extended periods however it's unusual for him not to contact relatives or his son.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Lisa Risom