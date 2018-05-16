

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP has confirmed the identity of a man found inside a burned vehicle on Ahtahkakoop First Nation on May 10.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Brennan Ahenakew.

RCMP first received reports of a burned out car on the morning of May 10. An officer found the vehicle, but did not search inside.

Later that day, Ahenakew was reported missing to RCMP. Around 5:30 p.m., RCMP confirmed there were human remains inside the burned vehicle.

Ahenakew’s mother, Lisa Johnstone, told CTV News on Monday that she was confident the remains found inside the vehicle were her son’s. She said she was upset police didn’t check inside the car when the fire was first reported.

The RCMP says it is still investigating Ahenakew’s death. Police are trying to find out who had contact with him the morning he died.