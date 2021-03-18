SASKATOON -- RCMP have charged the husband of Cindy MacKay in connection to her death in early 2020 near Meota, Sask.

Police say she was transported to hospital on Feb. 7, 2020 and died from her injuries five days later. According to a news release, health care professionals expressed concern to RCMP about her death, leading to a “complex investigation.”

Cindy’s husband, Michael MacKay, was arrested without incident on Thursday in Warman.

He is set to make his first court appearance by phone on Friday in North Battleford Provincial Court.