RCMP ask for help in locating armed robbery suspect in Prince Albert

Police in Prince Albert have asked for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

RCMP said a man approached the victim’s vehicle around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Lincoln Park and Highway 2.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and discharged a firearm into the ground, police said.

The suspect left in a black 2013 Chevrolet SUV Equinox with chrome wheels, a roof rack and chrome trims. The license place was 485 MSE. He was last seen in the 600 block of 17th Street in Prince Albert.

Anyone who sees the suspect has been asked not to approach him but to contact police or Crime Stoppers.