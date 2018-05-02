

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP charged three people following a complaint from a Pierceland, Sask business for a break-and-enter.

The suspect vehicle was identified as stolen from the Cold Lake area and was headed to Meadow Lake. RCMP tried to stop the vehicle when it neared Meadow Lake, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.

RCMP were able to set up a spike belt in the path of the vehicle and deflated its tires.

But when the vehicle came to a stop, the occupants inside — a 26-year-old woman, 29-year-old man and 31-year-old man — ran away to private property.

With the help of a police dog, the suspects were arrested.

The three are facing charges related to possessing a weapon, resisting arrest, stealing and driving away from police.

The 29-year-old was also charged with breaching a probation order and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The three are set to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Thursday.