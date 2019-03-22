

CTV Saskatoon





A suspect was arrested Thursday night after allegedly shooting at a Battlefords RCMP officer.

Around 7:15 RCMP responded to a complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 4 south of Battleford, according to a news release. The driver of the vehicle was wanted for parole violations.

Officers found the vehicle and chased it along grid roads and onto Highway 4 where they were able to deploy a spike belt and the vehicle stopped, police said.

The driver then shot a gun at an RCMP officer and the officer returned fire, RCMP said. Officers then realized other people were in the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene but officers pursued it and stopped it a second time. The occupants and the suspect fled.

Battlefords RCMP set up a containment area along the Battle River and called in specialized units for help, including the Saskatoon Police Service plane.

Police said the suspect and other occupants managed to get a ride from an unsuspecting member of the public, which resulted in another search and traffic stop on Highway 29 just south of Battleford where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt, police said.