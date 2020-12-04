SASKATOON -- RCMP say they arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a Meadow Lake apartment Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the apartment complex to arrest the man on outstanding warrants, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, he locked the doors of the room he was occupying, refused to exit and said he had a gun, according to police.

He allegedly retreated further into the apartment complex and broke into several rooms to evade police.

RCMP secured the area surrounding the apartment and evacuated the occupants of the other apartments.

After negations with the man, police entered the room he was in and took him into custody.

Police say they did not find any guns.